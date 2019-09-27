WILD RIDE: Model T Fords set to roll into Fraser Coast

DOZENS of Model T Fords are set to go on display in Maryborough when the city hosts the annual national tour.

The event will kick off at the Brolga Theatre on Sunday.

Henry Ford's Model T is renowned for being the first affordable automobile of its kind and its popularity hasn't dimmed in all these years.

One hundred and forty-five Model T cars and trucks will be on display for public viewing during Maryborough's market day on October 3.

The vehicles will be parked along Wharf St with displays set up in the neighbouring park.

"This will be a fantastic activity for the kids during the school holidays as club members will be dressed in period costumes as they picnic in the park providing a great photo opportunity and experience," tour director Peter Cameron said.

"Look out for the unique tucker truck serving morning tea to its members."

"A parade of the customised vintage vehicles will take place on Kent Street in Maryborough on Thursday evening at sundown."

"This exciting event happens every three years and this is the first time it has been held in Maryborough.

"Maryborough was chosen as the centre for the event because of its heritage value, great touring countryside and friendly community.

"Members from all over the country as well as from the US, Canada and New Zealand will gather for this special event."

A registration ceremony will be held at the Brolga Theatre, where the cannon will be fired by Mary Heritage, followed by a welcome meal for the members.

The Brolga will be the event headquarters for the week.

"Throughout the week the cars will be driving all over the region," Mr Cameron said.

"They will be driving through Tiaro on the way to the Theebine Hotel for lunch on Monday, visiting a macadamia farm and Tin Can Bay on Tuesday, driving along the Esplanade in Hervey Bay on Wednesday, Maryborough Market day on Thursday, with the unusual venue of motoring on through cane fields on their way to Brooweena for lunch on Friday."