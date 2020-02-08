Wild weather expected to last until next week

Flooding at Teddington Weir from the Bidwill side of Tinana Creek. Photo: Alistair Brightman

Flooding at Teddington Weir from the Bidwill side of Tinana Creek. Photo: Alistair Brightman

THE wild weather is expected to continue over the weekend and into next week with rain easing toward the end of the week.

The weather is the result of a ridge extending up the southern Queensland coast from a high in the Tasman Sea directing north-easterly to south-easterly winds along the coast from 10 knots reaching up to 20 knots offshore.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Kimba Wong said showers and thunderstorms were expected to continue, particularly on Sunday and the early hours of Monday morning.

Ms Wong said the rain should ease toward the end of next week.

Hervey Bay recorded 118mm of rain over the past seven days with most of the falls recorded on Thursday night.

Ms Wong said conditions in the oceans should remain steady over the weekend.

She said a tropical low pressure system in the north was expected to bring increased swells on the ocean side of Fraser Island and unprotected beaches next week.

The longer term climate outlook is being influenced by major climate drivers,

the Indian Ocean Dipole and the El Nino – Southern Oscillation which are neutral and are likely to remain so until the end of autumn.

According to BOM, with these major climate drivers remaining neutral, local or short-term climate drivers such as ocean temperature patterns around Australia and active or break periods of the monsoon are likely to have a greater influence on Australian rainfall and temperature patterns.

Abnormally warm sea surface temperatures in the western tropical Pacific Ocean and around much of Australia may be contributing to some changes in weather patterns over the continent.

BOM says the likelihood of a wetter or drier than average March to May is roughly equal.

Rainfall for the next two weeks is likely to be below average in central and interior Australia but greater in north Queensland.

Both daytime and overnight temperatures are expected to be above average.