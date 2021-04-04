Wild wet weather affecting the Fraser Coast this Easter

Wet weather over the sea at Hervey Bay. Photo: Stuart Fast

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for Queensland including the Wide Bay-Burnett area for Sunday, April 4 and Monday, April 5.

The Bureau reports a subtropical low off the Central Coast is forecast to combine with a strong upper level low and deepen while moving rapidly south towards Capricornia and Hervey Bay waters.

Dangerous surf is likely to develop about the Fraser Coast tonight, extending to the Sunshine Coast on Monday morning



The Bureau also reports six-hourly rainfall totals between 120 to 160mm are likely in areas with locally intense falls of 200 to 250mm possible over coastal communities and Fraser Island.

Communities likely affected on the Fraser Coast are Maryborough, Hervey Bay, Tiaro and Fraser Island.

The heaviest falls are likely to occur north of Fraser Island initially, extending southward to the Queensland – New South Wales border by Monday.

The Burrum River, Cherwell River and Mary River are likely to be affected.

Flood watch is active for all coastal catchments from Saint Lawrence to the Queensland/ New South Wales border.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should never drive, walk or ride through flood waters and keep clear of creeks and storm drains.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.