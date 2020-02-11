Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Wildfire closes popular Fraser Island campsite

Carlie Walker
, carlie.walker@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
11th Feb 2020 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WILDFIRE has caused the closure of Garrys Anchorage camping area on Fraser Island.

The warning was issued by the Department of Environment and Science last week.

The situation is being monitored and camping areas will reopen when it is deemed safe.

Please observe all signage, barriers and directions from rangers and do not enter closed areas.

Other parts of the island have also been temporarily closed due to high fire danger until the end of the month.

That includes the Great Walk from Dilli Village to Happy Valley, all access tracks to the Great Walk from Hook Point via Jabiru Swamp; from the eastern beach via Markwell's Break, Eurong and Winnam camping area; and from barge landings at Wanggoolba Creek and Kingfisher Bay and all Great Walk campsites.

The following day walks will remain open: Central Station to Pile Valley, Central Station to Basin Lake, Kingfisher Bay to Z-Force.

Lake Garawongera Scenic Drive from Bogimbah Road through to Happy Valley Road are also closed to all traffic until further notice because ofpast storm damage.

For the latest information on fires in your area please contact QFES.

For more information, visit www.des.qld.gov.au.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What 2032 Olympic Games will mean for QLD

        premium_icon What 2032 Olympic Games will mean for QLD

        News An economic analysis has revealed the huge jobs, exports and tourism bonanza Queensland is on the cusp of if we secure the 2032 Olympic Games.

        Bra-king bad: Jailhouse drug smuggle puts grandad in the bin

        premium_icon Bra-king bad: Jailhouse drug smuggle puts grandad in the bin

        Crime Woman hides 60 pills in bra as she visits boyfriend in prison

        How drug dealers are infiltrating your kids' smartphones

        premium_icon How drug dealers are infiltrating your kids' smartphones

        Crime Messenger, Snapchat and Instagram being used to target kids

        Police in highway pursuit of teens in stolen car

        premium_icon Police in highway pursuit of teens in stolen car

        News THE offenders were spotted speeding through town after committing crimes in...

        • 11th Feb 2020 12:12 PM