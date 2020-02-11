Wildfire closes popular Fraser Island campsite

A WILDFIRE has caused the closure of Garrys Anchorage camping area on Fraser Island.

The warning was issued by the Department of Environment and Science last week.

The situation is being monitored and camping areas will reopen when it is deemed safe.

Please observe all signage, barriers and directions from rangers and do not enter closed areas.

Other parts of the island have also been temporarily closed due to high fire danger until the end of the month.

That includes the Great Walk from Dilli Village to Happy Valley, all access tracks to the Great Walk from Hook Point via Jabiru Swamp; from the eastern beach via Markwell's Break, Eurong and Winnam camping area; and from barge landings at Wanggoolba Creek and Kingfisher Bay and all Great Walk campsites.

The following day walks will remain open: Central Station to Pile Valley, Central Station to Basin Lake, Kingfisher Bay to Z-Force.

Lake Garawongera Scenic Drive from Bogimbah Road through to Happy Valley Road are also closed to all traffic until further notice because ofpast storm damage.

For the latest information on fires in your area please contact QFES.

For more information, visit www.des.qld.gov.au.