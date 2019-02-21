WILDLIFE AND FLOODS: What you might find on your doorstep

SQUIRRELED AWAY: Fraser Coast Wildlife Rescue saved this juvenile squirrel glider from a Craignish residence after a storm.

SQUIRRELED AWAY: Fraser Coast Wildlife Rescue saved this juvenile squirrel glider from a Craignish residence after a storm.

RESIDENTS could find a range of fauna on their doorstep should the Fraser Coast receive predicted torrential rain and flash flooding in the next few days from king tides and Tropical Cyclone Oma.

Wildlife Rescue Fraser Coast carer Natalie Richardson said it was common to find an abundance of wildlife trying to seek shelter around residents' homes, including snakes.

"Something people should be mindful of is snakes getting washed out and other ground-dwelling species that may get washed around move more,” Ms Richardson said.

"Possums are also found quite often because if you've got tree damage and they have lost their homes, they will come down and start looking for shelter.

"You could find pretty much anything.”

Ms Richardson said it was the days and weeks following flash flooding and cyclones in which residents should keep a close eye out for struggling wildlife.

"This is when a lot of wildlife get into strife because they are water-logged still,” she said.

"After the rain has passed, they are looking for food and are quite often weak and run-down because they have had several days without food or not feeding properly because they haven't been able to hunt.”

If residents come across any bird, mammal or reptile while cleaning up, Ms Richardson said it was imperative to phone a qualified carer for help.

In the meantime, she said, keep the animal in a warm, safe, quiet and dark place - without food and water.

"There is no such thing as a stupid question - it's always best to call us and check,” she said.

"Please do not give water or food to rescued birds or any animal.

"Incorrect food - and giving water - can be quite harmful and trying to feed sick, injured or orphaned birds may inadvertently do more harm than good.

"It's just the same if you have found a person that is injured - the first thing you do isn't feed and water them, you contact a professional for further help and advice.”

For help, phone the 24-hour Fraser Coast Wildlife Rescue hotline on 4121 3146. Find them on Facebook at facebook.com/ wildliferescuefrasercoast.