Wildlife carer accused of killing baby kangaroo

EXPLOSIVE ALLEGATIONS: Former Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary manager Ray Revill has been accused of animal cruelty.

EXPLOSIVE ALLEGATIONS: Former Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary manager Ray Revill has been accused of animal cruelty. Robyne Cuerel

FORMER Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary manager Ray Revill has been accused of violently killing a joey by throwing it to the ground.

It is alleged Mr Revill was caught on security cameras killing the young marsupial when he lifted the joey into the air before slamming onto the concrete.

JOY BUTLER

A volunteer was prompted to check CCTV footage after noticing the particular animal was missing from the sanctuary.

An anonymous person who has seen the video footage exclusively told the Chronicle it was "horrific" and "clearly shows" Mr Revill committing the act.

They described Mr Revill "violently" throwing the animal down after holding it up in the air.

After the impact, Mr Revill is seen picking up the kangaroo and taking it out of view of the camera.

"Nobody knows what happened to it," the person said.

"It's dead as a result."

Megan Pope

The sanctuary's committee stood Mr Revill down from the manager's role - which he has held for about a decade - at a recent meeting.

Mr Revill could be formally charged in the coming days.

The complaint regarding the alleged incident of violence has been lodged to police and relevant departments, with investigations now under way.

Robyne Cuerel

A Biosecurity Queensland spokesman said: "Officers have assessed the complaint to determine whether a breach of the Animal Care and Protection Act 2001 has occurred."

A RSPCA Queensland spokeswoman told the Chronicle they were investigating the incident.

The park is now under new management.