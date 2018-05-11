Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
EXPLOSIVE ALLEGATIONS: Former Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary manager Ray Revill has been accused of animal cruelty.
EXPLOSIVE ALLEGATIONS: Former Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary manager Ray Revill has been accused of animal cruelty. Robyne Cuerel
News

Wildlife carer accused of killing baby kangaroo

Annie Perets
by
11th May 2018 5:30 PM | Updated: 7:18 PM

FORMER Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary manager Ray Revill has been accused of violently killing a joey by throwing it to the ground.

It is alleged Mr Revill was caught on security cameras killing the young marsupial when he lifted the joey into the air before slamming onto the concrete.

JOY BUTLER

A volunteer was prompted to check CCTV footage after noticing the particular animal was missing from the sanctuary.

An anonymous person who has seen the video footage exclusively told the Chronicle it was "horrific" and "clearly shows" Mr Revill committing the act.

They described Mr Revill "violently" throwing the animal down after holding it up in the air.

After the impact, Mr Revill is seen picking up the kangaroo and taking it out of view of the camera.

"Nobody knows what happened to it," the person said.

"It's dead as a result."

Megan Pope

The sanctuary's committee stood Mr Revill down from the manager's role - which he has held for about a decade - at a recent meeting.

Mr Revill could be formally charged in the coming days.

The complaint regarding the alleged incident of violence has been lodged to police and relevant departments, with investigations now under way.

Robyne Cuerel

 

A Biosecurity Queensland spokesman said: "Officers have assessed the complaint to determine whether a breach of the Animal Care and Protection Act 2001 has occurred."

A RSPCA Queensland spokeswoman told the Chronicle they were investigating the incident.

The park is now under new management.

fcbreaking fccrime fraser coast fraser coast widlife sanctuary
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    POLICE: Fraser Coast man allegedly caught carrying knife

    premium_icon POLICE: Fraser Coast man allegedly caught carrying knife

    News He was arrested and taken back to Maryborough Watchhouse.

    • 11th May 2018 7:24 PM
    Fraser Coast set to shiver through coldest day of year

    premium_icon Fraser Coast set to shiver through coldest day of year

    News While this winter has been mild, all that is about to change.

    • 11th May 2018 7:00 PM
    Society shares gardening tips at Saturday's meet

    Society shares gardening tips at Saturday's meet

    Community Big year for garden lovers

    INNOCENCE LOST: The murder-suicides that rocked Australia

    INNOCENCE LOST: The murder-suicides that rocked Australia

    News The family killings that shocked our nation

    Local Partners