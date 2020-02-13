Menu
Get a bird's eye view of the wildlife at Pacific Haven with an informative talk by local resident and wildlife guru Alan Peebles.
WILDLIFE CHAT: Get a bird’s eye view of Pacific Haven

Kerrie Alexander
13th Feb 2020 12:00 PM
VIEW and discuss some of Pacific Haven’s rare wildlife with local wildlife guru Alan Peebles.

Mr Peebles is this month’s guest speaker at the Hervey Bay Library Lunchtime Wildlife Talk.

Mr Peebles will be presenting and discussing his new DVD entitled Wildlife Visitors to Pacific Haven.

You will see footage of some of the rarer wildlife such as burdekin ducks, glossy black cockatoos and bush stone curlews, plus some special close ups of kangaroos and joeys.

This event is to be held at Hervey Bay Library on Friday, February 21 at 1pm.

Bookings to frasercoastlibraries.eventbrite.com as places are limited and filling up fast.

The library is located at 161 Old Maryborough Rd, Pialba.

