Wildlife group go nuts about hiking

TAKE IN BEAUTY: Mt Bauple National Park is home to a fascinating range of rainforest species, particularly the macadamia or Bauple nut.

IF YOU'RE nuts about hiking then a trek up Mt Bauple National Park could be for you.

If you are reasonably fit, you are invited to join Wildlife Fraser Coast's nature walk on Saturday, July 1.

Mt Bauple National Park is a large national park close to the Bruce Hwy just south of Tiaro.

Mt Bauple's distinctive shape dominates the skyline to the west of the highway.

The park's main purpose is to protect the area's exceptional scientific values.

Mt Bauple is home to a fascinating range of rainforest species, particularly the macadamia or Bauple nut.

This 5km walk is a steep there-and-back walk, that starts from close to the Bruce Hwy and heads up-hill, initially through lightly timbered farming country.

The vegetation gradually converts to dense rainforest, interspersed with a couple of balds with long grasses.

"We will climb up to the saddle on the narrow ridge-line between the two summits,” walk co-ordinator Vanessa Elwell-Gavins said.

"There are spectacular views to the east and west from the bald along the ridge-line where we will have morning tea, before retracing our steps.

"There are two very steep parts on this walk, with loose rocks.

"Most of the walk is along an old forestry road or old snig tracks but the ground is still quite uneven.

"This walk would be categorised as fairly strenuous or moderately difficult.

"A moderate to high level of fitness will therefore be required to enjoy this walk.”

A botanical group will be led at a more dawdling pace up the first part of the same track by local botanist, Tony van Kampen.

This group won't attempt to reach the ridge. However, a moderate level of fitness will still be needed as the terrain is still steep and uneven.

Expect to take about 4½ hours for the walk.

This walk is one of a series of monthly nature walks organised by the Wildlife Preservation Society of Queensland's Fraser Coast Branch to introduce members and the community to Fraser Coast's special natural places, and our unique flora and fauna. Participation in these walks is free.

To register, phone Vanessa Elwell- Gavins on 0428 624 366 or vanessa. egavins@gmail.com.