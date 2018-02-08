Wildlife markets to showcase new entertainers

Up and coming entertainers who wish to perform were invited to the stage at the Country Markets at the Wildlife Sanctuary.

AMATUER musicians who would love to entertain were invited to perform at the next Wildlife Sanctuary markets.

Market convenor Helen Down said they were looking at adding some fresh ideas to their bi-monthly markets.

"We would like to showcase some of the up and coming singers who might not have had the opportunity to entertain," she said.

"All the equipment will be supplied.

"Acoustic guitar players, solo and duo artists - we welcome anyone."

If you are interested in performing phone Jeff on 0478 098 754.

The next market will be held on Sunday, February 18.

"Don't forget that on market days for a gold coin donation you get to see all the animals for free," Helen said.

"You can see the walk-through aviary, the dingos including Spirit the white dingo, the reptiles, feed the kangaroos and wallabies and visit the emus and the camel.

"There is so much to do - you can even bring out a picnic or have a barbecue."

The Wildlife Sanctuary markets are held at the sanctuary, Mungar Rd, Maryborough West on the third and fifth Sundays each month from 7am-1pm.

There is a good variety of stalls including food and drinks.

For stallholder enquiries phone Helen Down on 4123 4171 or leave a message.

DETAILS

Volunteer Request to assist with animal care, gardening and general maintenance at Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary, 79 Mungar Rd. Donations of Wild Bird Seed, fruit and vegetables are always welcome. For information phone 4122 2080.