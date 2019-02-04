Wildlife sanctuary starts a new chapter post controversy

AS ANIMAL abuse allegations arose against former Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary manager Ray Revill last year, the local community was shocked.

Equally, if not more shaken, were the sanctuary's volunteers.

The centre's men and women in khaki, including Jessikah Hockey and Shawn Farrelly, have bonded together through the turmoil and cannot wait to focus on what they do best now that Mr Revill has been sentenced.

Many changes have been made to the Maryborough centre since the former manager was stood down, including changes in procedures, revamp of utilities and increased security measures.

The disgraced wildlife carer pleaded guilty last week to animal abuse over the violent killing of a kangaroo joey.

Mr Farrelly, who has taken on the role of CEO, said the sanctuary was in the best state it had ever been.

He said there had also been a surge in volunteer numbers.

"We just want to make the place the best it can be; the place to go to teach your kids about animals,” Mr Farrelly said. "We're so glad (the court proceeding) is over.”

Anything at the sanctuary associated with Mr Revill, including promotional material, will be removed.

"We want everyone to realise we don't condone what happened; we don't like it, we don't want it,” he said.

"As we go forward, we are tackling issues that need to be fixed, from enclosures to veterinary checks to health.”

Ms Hockey, a sanctuary volunteer of four years, used the word "awesome” to describe what spending time at the sanctuary was now like.

The young kangaroo killed by Mr Revill, Rolly, has been buried at the sanctuary.

Aside from being ordered to probation and community service, Mr Revill is banned from purchasing or owning any animals, aside from his dog, for 12 months.

More than 300 animals are currently housed at the sanctuary, located at Mungar Rd, Maryborough.