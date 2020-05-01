WILDLIFE WARNING: Higher crash risk amid return to roads

WILDLIFE WARNING: Kangaroos by the side of the road. Photo: Stuart Fast

CORONAVIRUS restrictions have been loosened, which means Fraser Coast residents will be out on the road again.

It also means possible encounters with local wildlife.

Wildlife Rescue Fraser Coast co-ordinator Natalie Richardson urged residents to be mindful of animals while driving.

The main animals struck are kangaroos and birds.

If residents happen to notice a dead animal on the road, check if the deceased ­animal has any young and ­report it.

Ms Richardson said it didn’t take much for five minutes of compassion and consideration regarding wildlife welfare.

RACQ Club spokeswoman Lucinda Ross said they had seen more than 1100 insurance claims come in for animal strikes in May over the past three years.

“Striking an animal at speed can cause huge damage to your vehicle and not only harm the animal but potentially put you and your passengers at risk,” she said.

There are several precautions people should take when travelling on roads where wildlife could be present.

“If you’re driving at dawn or dusk, you’re more likely to see wildlife because this is when they’re coming in to feed on the side of the road where the grass is often greener,” Ms Ross said.

“If you can’t avoid driving at these times, make sure you ­always stick to the speed limit and stay aware of any wildlife which might be on the verge of coming onto the road.”

Residents wishing to let Wildlife Rescue Fraser Coast know about injured animals can phone 4121 3146.