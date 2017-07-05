Wildlife warriors share lesson in local fauna protection

NATURALLY NATIVE: A display of cute Australian mammals has been created at the Hervey Bay Library.

THE extinction of local wildlife isn't far from reality and the Fraser Coast Wildlife Preservation Society is raising awareness of the challenges facing our unique native animals.

Wildlife warriors are hoping a display in the Hervey Bay Library will inform the public of the very real danger of extinction facing the future of many different species.

The biggest threat to our animals is habitat depletion and destruction, usually for housing development.

The result is that we are facing the extinction of many species.

This fact is incredibly sad for the fauna that is completely innocent, and for our own children who will grow up unaware of their legacy.

The display shows in detail each animal in its habitat so provides a great teaching tool for all.

As most native animals are removed from our everyday lives, it is refreshing to have a change to be immersed in a world we are not always exposed to.

"To see is to know. To know is to understand, to understand is to respect” is an adage that allows us to become part of an incredible world and by doing so, protectors of our wildlife.

The display runs until Saturday, July 15.