Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sport

ROSTER COMPLETE: Wilks arrives for Wide Bay Buccaneers

NEW ARRIVAL: Wide Bay Buccaneers visa player Ben Wilks.
NEW ARRIVAL: Wide Bay Buccaneers visa player Ben Wilks. Matthew McInerney
Matthew McInerney
by

THE last piece of Wide Bay Buccaneers' Football Queensland Premier League roster puzzle has touched down at Hervey Bay.

Ben Wilks completed his 27-hour journey from London Wednesday morning, and like new teammate and countryman Ben Brookfield was immediately struck by Queensland's unrelenting heat and humidity.

"(I'm) sweating a bit but as the transition goes on, the games will go on, and I'll acclimatise," Wilks said.

The Bundaberg-based winger completes Tim Lunnon's roster but the former Bromley FC and Europa Point player will not debut until next week.

It gives the 25-year-old an extra week to adapt to the Sunshine State's conditions and develop a relationship with his new teammates, and gives Lunnon more time to tinker with his squad.

Wilks will watch from the stands as former Launceston City player Nathan Bartlett plays his first senior game for the club against Ipswich Knights on Sunday.

"(Nathan) needs to get some match fitness but he's back for us this week," Lunnon said. "With Ben available (next week) it gives us more depth and competition for spots."

"Competition" may be an understatement if Wilks delivers on his goal, which is to be the best in the league.

"The goal is to try to get the team promoted," he said.

"It's a division where everyone should be fighting to get to that next level so that should be the team goal.

"I'll try to be one of the best players in the league."

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  fcsport wide bay buccaneers

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Business leaders gather to end stigma of mental health

Business leaders gather to end stigma of mental health

AFTER decades of working in the Fraser Coast's business community, Darren Bosley knows the need for more mental health services in the community.

COURT: Woman doctors shops, gives away hundreds of tablets

SERIAL OFFENDER: Paula Ann Finucan, 51, of Urangan, leaves Hervey Bay District Court.

She pleaded guilty to 12 counts of supplying a drug.

Stroke survivor's love of stories lands movie deal

ON THE PAGE: Stroke survivor turned Author Jack Bogart has signed a contract with a New Zealand film company to turn two of his books into films. A third novel is on the way.

Mr Bogart would never have discovered his talent if not for a stroke

GARAGE SALE: Men's Shed clean out for a cause

TOOT TOOT: Hervey Bay Men's Shed president Ian Jones is hoping these super cute children's trains will entice baragin hunters to the group's garage sale this weekend.

CHECK THEM OUT: Here's a sneak peek of the items for sale.

Local Partners

State V8 Dirt Modifieds title at Maryborough

Maryborough Speedway will welcome some of the best V8 Dirt Modifieds drivers in the country when it hosts the Queensland titles on Saturday.

Juniors to tri their best at state championships

READY: The Queensland School Sport Triathlon Championships start tomorrow.

The action is set to start about 8am on Friday.

What kind of NRL fan are you?

Suncorp Stadium - the heart of every NRL fan.

THERE are four types of NRL fans in this world.