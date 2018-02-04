Will Baker return to Granville?

Hockey clinic at the Maryborough hockey fields - (L) Nathan and Lisa Eglington and Mitchell Baker.

Hockey clinic at the Maryborough hockey fields - (L) Nathan and Lisa Eglington and Mitchell Baker. Alistair Brightman

HE SPENT his junior hockey career at Granville Hockey Club, but could former Queensland Blade Mitch Baker finish his playing career with the mighty Tigers?

The 34-year-old, who has spent most of his senior career at Bulimba Hockey Club, didn't rule it out.

In fact, the Cavendish Road State High School physical education teacher indicated he may one day wear the black and orange of the Maryborough District Hockey Association club.

"I wouldn't mind coming back and having a run with these guys,” he said.

"A lot of the guys running around in second grade I grew up with.”

Baker played for the Tigers between 1990 and 2001, when he moved to Brisbane for study.

He linked with Bulimba and earned selection for the Blades' Australian Hockey League team from 2003 to 2009.

In total, he spent 15 years at Bulimba, though a two-year stint in Belgium allowed Baker the chance to embrace hockey in one of its most popular regions.

But Baker is set to step away from playing.

Instead, he is keen to concentrate on coaching. Whether or not he returns mid-season is yet to be seen, though Baker said he was happy with his decision so far.

"It's not so much with a specific team but helping out in different areas and with a few rep teams,” Baker said.

"At the moment I'm all right as it's only pre-season, I'm not missing it. I'll see how I go through the season. I'm happy at this stage. I might go back and play down the track but at this stage I'm happy with where I'm at.”