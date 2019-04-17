Menu
It was obviously emotional for Chambers at the time. Image: Brett Costello
Rugby League

No grand final scars for Chambers

by Gilbert Gardiner
17th Apr 2019 5:00 PM
STORM veteran Will Chambers has brushed off concerns around mental scarring ahead of Friday night's grand final rematch against Cooper Cronk's Sydney Roosters.

The Storm will face off against the reigning premiers for the first time since the 21-6 demolition at ANZ Stadium last September.

"Not really. They've got a new group, we got a new group," Chambers said.

"You can't look back on the past. If you do that you'll be worried about everything else, we just look to the future."

 

The Roosters head to Melbourne full of confidence after dismantling Cronulla Sharks last week, with Clive Churchill medallist Luke Keary, Cooper Cronk, Boyd Cordner and Latrell Mitchell among the Tri-colour's top performers.

The Good Friday blockbuster at AAMI Park will also be the first time Cronk will line up against the Storm in Melbourne.

But Chambers said Storm fans would welcome back Cronk with open arms.

There will only be affection for Cronk on his Melbourne return. Image: Matt King/Getty Images
"Cooper is a golden child here and I can't see why they'd do anything wrong to him," Chambers said.

"He was here for a long time and did a lot of great things at this organisation and this club, he didn't leave on bad terms. He left to go and start a family with his beautiful wife Tara up in Sydney and that's what he's done.

"I don't see why anyone would be rude to him, he doesn't deserve that."

The Storm, the only unbeaten team in the competition this season, looks set to make just the one change, with electric winger Suliasi Vunivalu set to return from suspension.

Despite the 5-0 ledger, ball control and completions remains a bugbear for the Storm.

The purple team operated at just 50 per cent in an error-riddled first half last Friday night in Townsville against North Queensland, but fortunately only coughed up the one try.

"If you hold the ball it gives you a chance to stay in games," Chambers said.

"We can't afford to give the Roosters that much ball because they will damage you. They're a strong attacking side and they've got points across the field."

