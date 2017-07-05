Will Rockhampton win its fourth straight titles?

Matthew McInerney Full Profile Login to follow

ROCKHAMPTON has held a firm grip on the under-16 and U18 boys' competitions.

The Redbacks have claimed the past three consecutive Junior State Cup titles in both divisions, and will aim for their fourth straight titles today.

Rocky boys make it three in a row at the Junior State Cup

The U16s could face tough competition from southern associations, as last year's U14s grand final combatants Toowoomba and Ipswich plan to halt the Central Queensland team's hold on the divisions.

Bookmark this page for complete coverage of the Qld Touch Junior State Cup.