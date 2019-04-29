Why Blues, Roos are desperate to snare VFL chippy

Coburg small forward Sam Lowson is set to be on an AFL list by May 27's mid-season draft as Carlton and North Melbourne clamour for the VFL bolter.

Only three years ago the carpenter from East Ringwood was playing local football as a former junior sprinter working on the tools.

But his brilliant VFL form - 13 goals in four VFL games this year - have the Blues and Roos considering him to fill a specific need as a pressuring goalkicker.

He kicked four goals in a 51-point loss to Box Hill on the weekend, his latest slashing performance.

News Corp understands the Blues will interview him and put him through a medical next week, with the Roos one of a handful of rival clubs also following his performances.

Clubs will choose players under reverse ladder order on the night of May 27 - after Round 10 - with Melbourne, North Melbourne, Sydney and Carlton currently having the first four picks.

Carlton is desperate for a goalkicking mid-sized forward like the 182cm, 84kg Lowson, while the Roos have been trying to find a small forward since Brent Harvey retired.

Lowson, 23, has thrived this year after a six-week foot injury hampered his 2018 season, and is desperate to get a crack at AFL football.

Coburg general manager Sebastian Spagnuolo said today if Lowson was selected it would be a short-term blow but a fillip for the club.

"If he was drafted it would be great for Sammy, great for Coburg, real recognition through getting a player drafted, but not great for the team," he said.

"If we get a player drafted it hurts in the short-term, but we feel it also helps us get the next player in because they see the pathway.

"He is a great story of being persistent with his dream. He is explosive, very powerful for his size, has elite pressure, creates his own goals and opportunities by tackling and is also very unselfish.

"He is a 23-year-old chippy who is on the tools every day and then comes to training."

Clubs have until Round 10 to create a vacant spot on their list to replace retired players or those who have season-ending injuries.

There is speculation some clubs might push players into early retirement to ensure they have a pick in the mid-season draft given the value of a selection.

Clubs have the chance to retain those players on their list next year in the same way Carlton will secure Michael Gibbons on their list into the 2020 season.