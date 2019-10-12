Will Smith developing Fresh Prince spin-off

Will Smith got his big break as the star of The Fresh Prince of Bel Air. Picture: Chris Cuffaio/NBCU

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air will be getting its very own spin-off series courtesy of Will Smith.

The beloved sitcom, which ran from 1990-96 and developed a huge following, is set to reach a whole new generation of telly fans, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The original ensemble cast of Fresh Prince. Picture: Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The project will be managed by Westbrook Inc, a new media company co-founded by Will and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

Given that the original show still pays syndication and streaming royalties to its cast, the nostalgia trip is likely to be extremely profitable.

However, specific details weren't given in the profile on Smith's career.

What's more, Will recently launched a Fresh Prince line of sportswear, inspired by the 90s aesthetic of the show, so clearly he's looking to tap into its audience however he can.

James Avery, who played Will’s uncle, died in 2013. Picture: AP Photo/NBC, Ron Tom

Will has been known to reunite with his old cast mates, often sending fans wild on social media with pics from the gatherings.

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, he joked that he would have to play the Uncle Phil role these days, given that he's in his 50s.

Original Uncle Phil actor James Avery passed away in 2014.

At one point fans speculated that the show would return as an animated series, after Smith shared a series of sketches of the cast on Instagram.

However, it looks like they've opted to stay true to the show's roots with an ensemble cast.

Just last month, Will's son Jaden celebrated his dad's birthday by performing the Fresh Prince theme song during one of his gigs.

Was he trying to whet our appetites?

