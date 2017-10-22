Will this sunny Sunday weather last?

BE SURE to make the most of this sunny Sunday as rain is expected to return tomorrow.

An upper system trough which brought more than a week of rain has headed off shore further north.

However, another upper trough expected to cross tomorrow is likely to bring more rain.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Lauren Pattie said the system was expected to bring light showers and possible storms.

"Some areas may get rain and some others might not," she said.

"Once that system clears off we'll have a few days of nice weather and then another system will come through on Thursday bringing more rain."

Last night, Hervey Bay received 13mm of rain while Maryborough received 17mm.

Continued showers expected across Hervey Bay and Maryborough

With reduced rainfall will come warmer temperatures with Maryborough set to experience a top of 30 degrees and 27 in Hervey Bay.