Will we reach our March average rainfall on Coast?

Amy Formosa
| 16th Mar 2017 10:06 AM Updated: 10:18 AM
BOM weather forecaster David Crock said there was a lot of rain expected further south over the weekend and this rain wasn't likely to reach as far north as the Fraser Coast.
BOM weather forecaster David Crock said there was a lot of rain expected further south over the weekend and this rain wasn't likely to reach as far north as the Fraser Coast.

WHILE it's too early to tell if the Fraser Coast will reach the average March falls, an ongoing wet system is bringing some relief to the region.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Hervey Bay's long term average rainfall for March is 120mm and so far recorded falls on the bureau are about 50mm.

In Maryborough the March average is 150mm and the city has had 55mm so far.

BOM weather forecaster David Crock said there was a lot of rain expected further south over the weekend and this rain wasn't likely to reach as far north as the Fraser Coast.

"It's unlikely this will reach the region but it's hard to say at this point," Mr Crock said.

When talking about averages, Mr Crock said it was too early to say whether we'll hit the long term averages with half a month left but in terms of the dry summer we've had, things are looking up with the ongoing wet system we're experiencing.

Sunday is our best chance of the most rainfall this week, with a 70% chance.

"There will be showers and storms throughout the week but on Sunday the showers are expected to be most wide spread," Mr Crock said.

