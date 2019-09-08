Williams falls short of grand slam record

Margaret Court's record of 24 grand slam titles remains safe after Serena Williams lost the US Open final to Canadian teen Bianca Andreescu.

The fearless Andreescu's power game was too much for Williams who lost 6-3, 7-5.

Williams, the 23-time grand slam champion had been hoping to equal Australian Court's record but the American veteran again fell short at the final hurdle.

Down 5-1 in the second set, Williams with the crowd behind twice broke back drew on all her reserves to put the match back on serve at 5-5.

But Andreescu, 19, would prevail in the end. The Canadian needing the second of her match points on Williams' serve to win.

Andreescu, who had never made it past the second round of a grand slam prior to this year's US Open is the first Canadian woman to win a Grand Slam title.

The teenager, who started the year ranked 152 in the world, climbed into the stands to embrace her parents and team after her victory.

The 37-year-old Williams has now played in four grand slam finals since having a baby but lost them all.

Two were at Wimbledon and the other last year at the U.S. Open against Naomi Osaka, which quickly devolved after Williams argued with chair umpire Carlos Ramos about a warning over receiving coaching signals.

Stream live coverage of 2019 US Open with ESPN on KAYO SPORTS on your TV, computer, mobile or tablet. Get your 14-day free trial and start streaming instantly >