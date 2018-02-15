Williams leads Formula 500s at Maryborough

THE reigning Queensland and Australian Formula 500s champion Liam Williams will put on a show for Maryborough Speedway spectators this weekend.

The dual champion will lead a 23-strong field onto the track as drivers prepare for upcoming state and national title races.

Nick Hodges, Cameron Bertuch and Kurt Wilson will be among the challengers.

Williams' Queensland title will be put on the line at Moranbah Speedway on May 6.

He will defend his national title at Northline Speedway, Darwin, on July 27-28.