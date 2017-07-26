Win $500 worth of groceries to celebrate Christmas in July

Basket full off fruits and vegetables. Isolated over white.

FREE groceries sound good?

To celebrate Christmas in July, the Fraser Coast Chronicle is giving away $2000 worth of IGA gift cards.

We'll help pay your shopping bills so you have money for the more important things.

A major prize winner will win a $500 voucher to shop at the supermarket.

Six more people will also have the chance to win a $250 IGA voucher.

HOW YOU CAN ENTER

An entry form will be printed in the Fraser Coast Chronicle every Monday, Wednesday and Friday until August 11.

Today, it is printed below.

Fill out the form and send it to our Hervey Bay or Maryborough office.

Winners will be announced on August 15.

Good luck!