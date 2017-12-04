Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Win a $1000 Eftpos card for Christmas

FANCY an extra $1000 this Christmas?

We know how hard this time of year can be on the bank account, so we're giving you the chance to win a $1000 Eftpos card to ensure there's plenty of festive cheer at your place.

We've got a bunch to give away across our regional footprint and all you have to do is head to www.frasercoastchronicle.com.au/xmascash fill in your details and you'll be in the running.

A thousand dollars can go a long way, whether it's for gift-shopping, Christmas Day lunch, a holiday or helping to pay for petrol to visit your family this year.

This great competition launches today, and closes Sunday, December 17, so head online today and get your name in the running!

The winners will be drawn Monday, December 18, and be notified via phone.

For full terms and conditions, head to www.frasercoastchronicle.com.au.

Related Items

Topics:  christmas eftpos fraser coast chronicle promo

Fraser Coast Chronicle
What $1.5 million of grants will build for the Fraser Coast

What $1.5 million of grants will build for the Fraser Coast

THE Fraser Coast Regional Council will spend more than $1 million will be spent on building the next stage of the Maryborough Waste Management site.

News Corp to boycott Gold Coast Commonwealth Games

A general view of Surfers Paradise Beach on the Gold Coast, Wednesday, May 17, 2017.

News Corp will still cover the Commonwealth Games and Winter Olympic

SES prepared for unusual storm season ahead

SES fiel officer Neil West, area controller Jenny Miller, field officer Jonathan Winston, group leader Russell Vidler and deputy group leader Stephanie Baker.

SES shares tips on how to be prepared for storm season.

Bench donations commemorate century-old Lions Club

Lions Club of Maryborough president John Kelleher (seated) and secretary Alan McHardy presented the locally-manufactured bench from Olds Engineering to Albert State School captains Natalja Donsky and Storm Austin and school principal Phil Murtagh.

Lions serving communities for 100 years

Local Partners