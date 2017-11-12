Menu
Win a chance to witness the legends

LEGEND: Australia legend Nathan Blacklock will play at the Legends of League match this month.
Inge Hansen
by

NOW is your chance to win a family pass to watch Australian rugby league legends take on Fraser Coast players in a fast paced match.

The Fraser Coast Chronicle is offering 40 family passes to the NRL Legends of League Match to be held on November 25.

Australian All Stars including Nathan Blacklock, Chris Walker, Colin Scott, Scott Prince and Ben Hannant will play up against local legends including Peter Waters and Adam Roderick.

Coupons are available in the Chronicle until November 22.

All you have to do is fill out the details, place it in an envelope and send it to "Legends of League".

Competition closes 4pm November 22 and winners drawn 9am November 23.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

