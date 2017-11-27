Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Win a year's groceries to the value of $25,000

IMAGINE: Enter our new competiton and you could save $25,000 by having your groceries paid for at Woolworths for 12 months.
IMAGINE: Enter our new competiton and you could save $25,000 by having your groceries paid for at Woolworths for 12 months. GeorgeRudy

IMAGINE what you would do with all the extra money in your hip pocket knowing your family's food bills were paid for a whole year.

Fraser Coast Chronicle readers preparing for an expensive festive season today have the chance to win $25,000 in groceries - enough to do their weekly shop at a Woolworths supermarket for the next 12 months.

Plus, there's hundreds of $50 Woolworths grocery vouchers up for grabs as instant prizes - so be sure to enter each day for more chances to win.

All you need to do is buy the Fraser Coast Chronicle over the next 15 days, from November 26 to December 10.

Then enter the barcode number located on the back page of the newspaper each day at www. winyourgroceries.com.au to go into the draw for the main prize and find out if you are an instant winner.

One lucky national winner will be drawn for the $25,000 main prize on December 15, just in time for Christmas celebrations.

Details: www. winyourgroceries.com.au

Related Items

Topics:  fraser coast chronicle groceries promo woolworths

Fraser Coast Chronicle
ELECTION: All the action as the count continues

ELECTION: All the action as the count continues

Rolling coverage of Hervey Bay and Maryborough's state election results.

'I've never seen a nastier campaign' MP calls cops over threats

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders has been angered by threats made during the campaign.

The MP says the campaign was plagued by threats and mudslinging.

Chickens still trapped in crates, but hwy could reopen soon

Chickens are carried away from the site where a B-double truck was left on its side near James Road on the Bruxner Highway in Goonellabah.

Drivers are being warned to avoid the area

See you with bells on at the fair

Santa's little helpers will share the Christmas spirit at the Apex Santa Fair in Queens Park, Maryborough.

Apex share the Christmas spirit

Local Partners