Win a year's groceries to the value of $25,000

IMAGINE: Enter our new competiton and you could save $25,000 by having your groceries paid for at Woolworths for 12 months.

IMAGINE: Enter our new competiton and you could save $25,000 by having your groceries paid for at Woolworths for 12 months. GeorgeRudy

IMAGINE what you would do with all the extra money in your hip pocket knowing your family's food bills were paid for a whole year.

Fraser Coast Chronicle readers preparing for an expensive festive season today have the chance to win $25,000 in groceries - enough to do their weekly shop at a Woolworths supermarket for the next 12 months.

Plus, there's hundreds of $50 Woolworths grocery vouchers up for grabs as instant prizes - so be sure to enter each day for more chances to win.

All you need to do is buy the Fraser Coast Chronicle over the next 15 days, from November 26 to December 10.

Then enter the barcode number located on the back page of the newspaper each day at www. winyourgroceries.com.au to go into the draw for the main prize and find out if you are an instant winner.

One lucky national winner will be drawn for the $25,000 main prize on December 15, just in time for Christmas celebrations.

Details: www. winyourgroceries.com.au