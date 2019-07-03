Win, dine for Dunga Derby's final cabaret

Darrel Francis, pictured with his brother Athol who completed the 2018 Dunga Derby will once again get behind the wheel of Car 24 for this year's rally in his daughter's memory.

Darrel Francis, pictured with his brother Athol who completed the 2018 Dunga Derby will once again get behind the wheel of Car 24 for this year's rally in his daughter's memory. CONTRIBUTED

A WIDE range of entertainers will keep audiences on their toes with the latest Dunga Derby fundraiser - Cabaret.

Car 24 Twisted Sisters will be holding their final major event to raise funds and awareness before heading off on Rally for a Cause in August.

Darrel Francis with sons Wayne and Rod are the Twisted Sisters team and have joined the rally in memory of his daughter and their sister, Dianne Francis, who passed away last year.

Entertainment for the night will include local country music legend, Lex K from Munna Creek with Alan Blowers backing on lead guitar as well as Noel Pohlman.

To top off the night, Darrel Francis on drums with his brother Ed on piano will entertain as they always did in the past with their old time dance band.

Rally for a Cause fundraisers like Cabaret support local families with life threatening and medical conditions.

There are loads of prizes to be won including travel vouchers, printers, pillows, rugs and whiskey which were donated by local businesses.

Tickets for the major raffle, a set of Adina watches valued at $780, donated by Myatt Jewellers will be available at the jewellers on the corner of Kent and Adelaide Sts, Maryborough or at the event.

Organisers are guaranteeing a night to remember with toe-tapping entertainment, dancing and a tasty hot supper.

Cabaret will be held on Saturday, July 6 from 7.30pm at the Maryborough Bowls Club, Kent St.

Cost is $25 and tickets are available from Myatt Jewellers (phone 41234032) or phone Margaret Francis on 0409344099.