Win for Aldridge

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Broncos Challenge Open Boys trophy is returning to Aldridge State High School.

In the highly anticipated match between Aldridge and Xavier Catholic College the Maryborough school proved too strong on the night running out victors 30-10.

A large crowd gathered for the match with loyalties split between spectators.

The match was delayed due to an injury to a Maryborough State High School player in the earlier girls open game.

Aldridge led from the front for the entire match and had a 14-6 lead at half-time.

The lead would have been greater if not for wayward kicking.

Xavier failed to capitalise on opportunities late in the first half to reduce the deficit and place pressure on the team in purple.

Aldridge were the more composed side in the second half and ran in three further tries to secure the match for the school.

A late consolation try to the Hervey Bay team came too little too late

The Maryborough side played with more discipline and structure while Xavier were very willing they relied on individual efforts and lacked cohesion.

Broncos development staff including former Brisbane Broncos player Jack Reed and Game Development Manager Paul Dyer were on hand to present the trophy to the Maryborough School.

Player of the match was awarded to Aldridge State High School's hard working second rower, Tyrone Stacey.

Stacey was singled out by the Broncos staff for his high work rate in the match.