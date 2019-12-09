Menu
SPEEDWAY: Australian champion Gympie's Kyle Honour in the modlite which will be racing on December 27. (Contributed)
Motor Sports

Win tickets to Summer Slam speedway

Rebecca Singh
9th Dec 2019
MOTOR SPORT : You have the chance to see some of the stars of V8 Super Sedans on Thursday, December 26 and Friday December 27.

The Masondale Super Sedan Gympie Gold Summer Slam will feature modified sedans, production sedans, national 4s, street stocks, junior sedans and modlites.

One of the drivers in action will be Gympie modlite driver Kyle Honour. He is an Australian champion and won the modlite feature at the opening speedway meet this year.

Modlites will be on the track on December 27.

Usually held the week after Christmas for one day, this is the first year the event has expanded.

Event organisers said V8 drivers loved the Gympie track, which is why it was chosen for two days this year.

The Fraser Coast Chronicle is giving five people the chance to win two adult passes.

To enter, go to frasercoastchronicle.com.au/competitions and fill in the entry form.

The competition will run until noon this Friday, December 13.

The winners will be drawn at 1pm and printed in the paper on Saturday, December 14.

The event will be at the Corbet’s Group Mothar Mountain Speedway, 328 Noosa Rd, Gympie. Pits open 1pm, scrutineering 1pm, gates open 3pm and racing starts at 5pm.

