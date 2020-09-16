Wind farm company claims it’s connected to community

Forest Wind is committed to building and maintaining strong relationships with the local community. Photo: File

FOREST Wind Holdings is pushing ahead with its $2billion Tuan Forest project despite some opposition to the development.

A spokeswoman for the company said despite pockets of opposition, there was strong support for the project and it was committed to building and maintaining strong relationships with the local community.

"During the COVID-restrictions on public meetings, we conducted online community engagement sessions and distributed our electronic newsletter to over 400 subscribers," she said.

"With restrictions easing, Forest Wind has conducted community engagement sessions in Poona, Bauple and Boonooroo in August and September."

The spokeswoman said these meetings had been important for Forest Wind, as residents could directly bring up their concerns with the company regarding fire risk and management and protection of the environment.

"To address these issues and to provide an ongoing forum for engagement, the Forest Wind Community Reference Group has been established and will meet every two months," she said.

"We will be addressing the issues raised by community through the Community Reference Group and will continue to meet directly with community members as the development phase continues."

Forest Wind reaffirmed their objectives were to create jobs for the Wide Bay region, create opportunity for local business and industry, boost the Wide Bay economy, generate low cost clean energy and deliver economic, social and environmental benefits to the region.