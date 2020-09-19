WIND FARM TIMELINE: 16 stories on how $2b project progressed

IF IT goes ahead, the $2billion wind farm set to be built in the Tuan Forest between Maryborough and Gympie will be the biggest of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere.

Find out more about the historic project here.

WIND FARM WORRY: Here's what residents have said

Preview: THE proposed Forest Wind, wind farm project to be built between Maryborough and Gympie already has opposition from some Fraser Coast residents.

PROPOSED PROJECT Wind farm calls for expression of interest

Preview: The Forest Wind farm project is inviting Fraser Coast businesses to express interest in supplying goods and services to the project.

'Alarm bells' raised over $2b wind farm's size and scale

Preview: A $2 BILLION green energy project proposed for forestry land near Maryborough "should ring alarm bells".

Wind farm developer defends consultation efforts

Preview: The government department and company behind a proposed mega wind farm near Maryborough have defended their consultation efforts.

Wind farm: Timber chiefs fan forest fire fears

Preview: Queensland's peak timber industry body has flagged forest fire fears should the planned forest wind farm project go ahead.

Wind farm forest fire fears brought under control

Preview: Timber Queensland has recognised the fire risk posed by the Forrest Wind Project in the Tuan Forest plantation, but says the risk is manageable and can be mitigated.

STREET TALK: How locals feel about $2b wind farm

Preview: THE proposed $2 billion wind farm, set to be built near Maryborough, is one step closer to reality.

We hit the streets to ask locals how they felt about the project.

WIND FARM: Candidates reveal where they stand

Preview: ASPIRING politicians vying for the state seat of Maryborough have outlined their position on the proposed $2 billion wind farm.

MP welcomes forest rule change in wind, reveals next hurdle

Preview: WITH a legislative hurdle behind him, Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders has revealed the next steps that will need to be taken to make the wind farm a reality.

YOUR SAY: Candidates reveal where they stand on wind farm

Preview: Readers' comment on aspiring politicians vying for the state seat of Maryborough have outlined their position on the proposed $2 billion wind farm.

Wind farm will boost jobs, renewables reputation: Mayor

Preview: The council has thrown its support behind a mega wind farm to be built in the Tuan Forest.

Wind farm commissioner reveals role in $2b Coast project

Preview: National Wind Farm Commissioner Andrew Dyer says he will visit the proposed site of the region's $2 billion wind farm when travel restrictions ease.

Wind farm development worries residents

Preview: The Forest Wind Project to build one of the largest wind farms in the nation on the Fraser Coast has generated opposition from community group, Wide Bay Residents Against Wind Farms.

Wind farm company claims it's connected to community

Preview: Forest Wind Holdings is pushing ahead with its $2 billion Tuan Forest project despite some opposition to the development.

'I believe it will go ahead': MP responds to wind farm concern

Preview: Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders believes the $2 billion wind farm in Tuan Forest will go ahead as planned.