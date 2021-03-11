WIND FARM UPDATE: How $2 billion project is progressing

The $2billion wind farm is still planned for the Fraser Coast but what progress has been made on the project?

The Chronicle reached out to Forest Wind for an update but few details were available other than it was still going ahead.

“The proponent looks forward to continuing engagement with the local community, local businesses and other stakeholders as the project progresses,” a company spokeswoman said.

State Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said a project like the wind farm should not be rushed.

“I want to make sure everyone gets a say, there are some people against it but that doesn’t mean their view shouldn’t be taken into account,” he said.

“There’s protocols and procedures for wind farms that have to be observed … I don’t believe in cutting it short, let it go its full length so we get the outcome that’s best for all people.”

The Forest Wind Project is set to be built in the Tuan Forest between Maryborough and Gympie will be the biggest of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere.

The Queensland Government passed legislation for the development in August last year.

Not all Fraser Coast residents agree with the project, with residents living near the Tuan forestry voicing their concerns about the wind farm.

