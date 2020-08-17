Wind farm will boost jobs, renewables reputation: Mayor

The winds of change are blowing for Maryborough, with a huge wind farm project on the way.

THE council has thrown its support behind a mega wind farm to be built in the Tuan Forest.

Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour said the council backed the Forest Wind Project.

"The project will help sustain jobs, especially in the construction phase, on the Fraser Coast and helps reinforce the message that the Fraser Coast is at the centre of the state's alternative energy generation," Cr Seymour said.

"The council, through its Economic Development Team, is supportive of the alternative energy industry in the region as well as attracting other segments of the industry, especially research and development sector."

The council's reaction comes after legislation passed in Queensland parliament this week, allowing one of the biggest projects ever undertaken in the Maryborough electorate's history to be built.