Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The winds of change are blowing for Maryborough, with a huge wind farm project on the way.
The winds of change are blowing for Maryborough, with a huge wind farm project on the way.
Environment

Wind farm will boost jobs, renewables reputation: Mayor

Stuart Fast
17th Aug 2020 3:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE council has thrown its support behind a mega wind farm to be built in the Tuan Forest.

Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour said the council backed the Forest Wind Project.

"The project will help sustain jobs, especially in the construction phase, on the Fraser Coast and helps reinforce the message that the Fraser Coast is at the centre of the state's alternative energy generation," Cr Seymour said.

"The council, through its Economic Development Team, is supportive of the alternative energy industry in the region as well as attracting other segments of the industry, especially research and development sector."

The council's reaction comes after legislation passed in Queensland parliament this week, allowing one of the biggest projects ever undertaken in the Maryborough electorate's history to be built.

More Stories

fccouncil fcdevelopment fcenvironment fcpolitics
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How Maryborough marked major military milestone

        Premium Content How Maryborough marked major military milestone

        Community Sacrifices remembered at Maryborough Military Museum

        IN PHOTOS: An afternoon at Maryborough BMX Club

        Premium Content IN PHOTOS: An afternoon at Maryborough BMX Club

        Cycling & MTB Racing continues as club president hopes to boost numbers

        Retirees’ journey begins at Maryborough Showgrounds

        Premium Content Retirees’ journey begins at Maryborough Showgrounds

        Whats On Thousands turn out for camping, caravanning and boating expo.