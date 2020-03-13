WIND FARM WORRY: Here’s what residents have said

“Forget saving money, save the planet,” says Boonooroo-Tuan Caravan Park manager Ramon Fish, regarding the Forest Wind Project. Photo: Alistair Brightman

THE proposed Forest Wind, wind farm project to be built between Maryborough and Gympie already has opposition from some Fraser Coast residents.

Maaroom residents have received anonymous four-page letters outlining the hazards, issues and dangers of wind farms.

The hazards outlined in the letter are alleged fire dangers, hazards to birds and bats, noise pollution and the turbines being an ugly sight on the landscape.

Anti-wind farm signs have also appeared along the road leading into Maaroom.

However, not all residents in Maaroom, Boonooroo and Tuan are opposed to the clean-energy project.

No wind farm sign on the road into Maroom. Photo: Alistair Brightman

Maaroom Progress and Ratepayers Association secretary Sue Smith said the group was neither for nor against the proposed wind farm.

She did say she knew members of the Maaroom community who supported the wind farm and community members who were against the project.

Further south at Boonooroo, Boonooroo-Tuan Caravan Park manager Ramon Fish said he was supportive of the wind farm proposal.

Mr Fish said Australia was lagging 20 years behind the rest of the world regarding clean energy.

The longtime resident it was all about protecting the environment from further harm.

“Forget saving money, save the planet,” he said.

Boonooroo and Tuan resident Helen Morcom said her understanding was most residents were supportive of the project.

She said although a “couple of residents were dead set against it”, most people in the area supported the project because it would create jobs.