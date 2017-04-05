Wind warning for Fraser Coast cancelled: BOM

A strong wind warning for the Fraser Coast has been cancelled.

A STRONG wind warning for the Fraser Coast has been cancelled, as conditions ease along the Queensland coast.

The Bureau of Meteorology said the warning for Hervey Bay and Fraser Island Coast, issued on Monday, had been cancelled as of 4.45am this morning.

Bureau of Meteorology duty forecaster James Thompson said residents could expect speeds of up to 25 knots through the week, as the weather ridge up the Queensland coast weakens.

Inland, it could mean wind speeds anywhere between 20-30kmh for the rest of the week.

"Strong wind warnings are for 26 knots or greater, and for the rest of this week we're expecting anywhere between 20-25 knots on the waters,” Mr Thompson said.

"Still breezy, but there's just no warning required.”