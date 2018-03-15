UPDATE: Dangerous surf conditions to continue at Fraser Is

UPDATE, 10.15AM: Ex-tropical cyclone Linda continues to weaken, but dangerous surf conditions will continue around parts of Fraser Island on Thursday.

The Sunshine Coast will also be affected, according to a warning from the Bureau of Meteorology.

However abnormally high tides are no longer expected for southern Queensland.

EARLIER: A strong wind warning is still in place on the coast of Fraser Island but has been cancelled for Hervey Bay after Cyclone Linda was downgraded to a low.

A strong marine wind warning remains for the following areas: Capricornia Coast, Fraser Island Coast, Sunshine Coast Waters and Gold Coast Waters.

Linda was downgraded as she made her way towards Queensland's east coast on Tuesday.

There is a 40 per cent chance of showers in Hervey Bay on Thursday with south easterly winds expected to reach speeds of 20 to 30 km/hr before weakening this afternoon.

We can expect a mostly sunny day on Friday and Saturday.

A partly cloudy day is expected in Maryborough on Thursday with a sunny day tomorrow and cloudy on Saturday.

Temperatures will range between 20-31 degrees.