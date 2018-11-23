Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The ramp to Torquay beach was washed away during a wild bout of wind and waves.
The ramp to Torquay beach was washed away during a wild bout of wind and waves. Alistair Brightman
News

Wind, waves pound Hervey Bay foreshore

23rd Nov 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ROUGH seas and heavy winds made sailing out of the question at Torquay for the World "A” Class Titles yesterday.

But Hervey Bay and Maryborough residents can expect clear weather for the rest of the weekend, with the last of the storms expected to pass today.

A fresh trough tracking through the north to north-west caused 52kmh winds to batter Hervey Bay's foreshore yesterday.

As storms rolled through the region yesterday afternoon, about 5.4mm of rain fell in Hervey Bay while Maryborough received a drenching of 25mm.

Meteorologist Adam Woods said a wind swell developing over the Fraser Coast was the reason for seeing such strong winds closer to the afternoon.

"Hervey Bay is very exposed to the northerly flow and the wind, which is why there were mean speeds of up to 35kmh and gusts that ranged between 41-52kmh,” Mr Woods said.

"But there was no strong wind warning for Hervey Bay despite some of the speeds you were seeing.”

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast maximum temperatures of 31 to 32 degrees for the weekend in Hervey Bay, with a low chance of showers.

In Maryborough, the mercury is tipped to hit tops of 33 to 34 degrees.

Light winds of 15 to 20kmh per hour are predicted for both towns.

"In essence, there will be better and lighter conditions for the weekend compared to what's happened over the last few days,” Mr Woods said.

bureau of meteorology fcweather fraser coast hervey bay maryborough weather
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Fraser Coast cop hangs hat after 42 years in service

    premium_icon Fraser Coast cop hangs hat after 42 years in service

    News He started at the police academy at the tender age of 16 in 1977, inspired by his dad who was also a long-serving cop.

    • 23rd Nov 2018 12:01 AM
    New car to power Ashleigh's push in junior sedans

    premium_icon New car to power Ashleigh's push in junior sedans

    Motor Sports Ashleigh Moller will move to a Mitsubishi Lancer.

    • 23rd Nov 2018 12:01 AM
    McGrath loses 30kg ahead of his MMA debut

    premium_icon McGrath loses 30kg ahead of his MMA debut

    Sport The 25-year-old will debut on the undercard of Eternal 39.

    • 23rd Nov 2018 12:01 AM
    LAST HURRAH: Atzori content before his final bout

    premium_icon LAST HURRAH: Atzori content before his final bout

    Sport The Hervey Bay submission specialist will hang up the gloves.

    • 23rd Nov 2018 12:01 AM

    Local Partners