Wind, waves pound Hervey Bay foreshore

The ramp to Torquay beach was washed away during a wild bout of wind and waves. Alistair Brightman

ROUGH seas and heavy winds made sailing out of the question at Torquay for the World "A” Class Titles yesterday.

But Hervey Bay and Maryborough residents can expect clear weather for the rest of the weekend, with the last of the storms expected to pass today.

A fresh trough tracking through the north to north-west caused 52kmh winds to batter Hervey Bay's foreshore yesterday.

As storms rolled through the region yesterday afternoon, about 5.4mm of rain fell in Hervey Bay while Maryborough received a drenching of 25mm.

Meteorologist Adam Woods said a wind swell developing over the Fraser Coast was the reason for seeing such strong winds closer to the afternoon.

"Hervey Bay is very exposed to the northerly flow and the wind, which is why there were mean speeds of up to 35kmh and gusts that ranged between 41-52kmh,” Mr Woods said.

"But there was no strong wind warning for Hervey Bay despite some of the speeds you were seeing.”

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast maximum temperatures of 31 to 32 degrees for the weekend in Hervey Bay, with a low chance of showers.

In Maryborough, the mercury is tipped to hit tops of 33 to 34 degrees.

Light winds of 15 to 20kmh per hour are predicted for both towns.

"In essence, there will be better and lighter conditions for the weekend compared to what's happened over the last few days,” Mr Woods said.