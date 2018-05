The police car's windows were smashed in by an unknown offender.

A POLICE car parked at the back of Maryborough Police station had some of its windows smashed in on Monday.

Officers believe the windscreen and rear driver side window were smashed sometime between 9.30pm and 11.45pm.

The matter is being investigated.

