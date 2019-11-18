Winds still cast a shadow over catches

GREAT CATCH: Kurt Rowlands with a threadfin salmon caught in the Burrum River. Picture: Andrew Chorley

GREAT CATCH: Kurt Rowlands with a threadfin salmon caught in the Burrum River. Picture: Andrew Chorley

IT’S the same story this week, with northerly winds hampering boaties’ efforts on the Bay. Fishing inshore has been the best option to escape the winds.

Burrum River

In the Burrum, mangrove jacks have been the main target species for lure anglers.

Prawn imitations are always popular, along with four- inch paddle tails slow-rolled through the snags.

Live baits are also very effective, with live herring, mullet and whiting getting results.

A few nice flathead have come from the mid-reaches on soft plastics and whole pilchards.

Local reefs

The local reefs have produced sweetlip, blackall and golden trevally of late.

Big tides last week certainly got them going. This week on the smaller tides the bite will not be as intense, with lightly rigged fresh baits getting good results. Queenfish can be found around the islands, with poppers and small soft plastics working well.

Platypus Bay

Strong northerlies have made for tough fishing and conditions up the island.

Working the schools on the surface has produced spotted mackerel, golden trevally, grunter and spanish mackerel.

Metal slugs worked at high speed have been effective on the spotted mackerel.

Urangan Pier

Pencil squid should soon start to show up on the Urangan Pier. Heading down at night with squid lights will be the best way to get a feed.

Golden trevally, broad-bar mackerel, jew and flathead have also been reported coming in off the pier.

Wide grounds

Recent weather has limited access to the wide grounds, with the odd day here and there allowing crews to venture out.

Sharks are a problem out there, with plenty of fish being lost to sharks.

Moving around can help. After a good fish has been landed, moving on is the best way to manage the problem.

Sweetlip, coral trout, hussar, parrot and pelagics like yellowfin tuna, spotted mackerel and spanish mackerel have been reported out wide through the southern gutters area.

Sandy Strait

In the straits, grunter, GTs, threadfin salmon and whiting have been reported.

The salmon have been best in the upper reaches of the Mary River, with soft vibes and soft plastics getting results.

If you are after a few reef fish, try the ledges around the western side of Fraser Island for sweetlip, parrot, blackall and cod.