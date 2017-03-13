Drive home from work interrupted by flying energy drink

Grant Sommerfeld's said another driver threw a can of energy drink out of their window while driving.

A SMASHED windscreen is the least of Grant Sommerfeld's concerns.

Mr Sommerfeld's trip home from work on Friday afternoon ended abruptly as what he believed to be a half-full can of energy drink was thrown from another vehicle and directly into his car.

For the 39-year-old Maryborough man, the intense encounter is less about the damage his car sustained and more about what could have gone wrong.

"I'm very thankful it wasn't worse, and I'm thankful I didn't have more people in the car," he said.

"If I had my partner and daughter in the car, which I normally do on a Friday afternoon, we usually go for a drive down to Boonooroo for a play around on the sand, if I had them in the car they would've been peppered with glass."

Mr Sommerfeld said he left work about 12.45pm on Friday, and was driving about 100kph on the road home.

His was the only car headed towards the Heritage City, as a white truck, "like a trades vehicle, maybe a chippy or concreter" drove towards him.

As they passed, Mr Sommerfeld noticed a green object out the corner of his eye, and the next thing he knew his windscreen was done.

"It hit with a thud, it was a big impact," he said.

"The windscreen is compressed in, it's pushed in 30-40mm. It's not cracked, it's a solid impact where it's hit it.

"I'm looking at a new windscreen but covered in insurance, then the clean-up so I'll probably be sitting on an industrial vacuum cleaner for a few hours trying to get all the glass out of the car."

Mr Sommerfeld said he did not report the incident to police. He didn't record a number plate, nor could he recognise the vehicle.

He said it was more about awareness, and served as a reminder for people not to throw items from their vehicles.

His biggest fear was what could have happened if his daughter was in the car, or if it hit the driver's side.

"If I had my 14-month-old daughter in the car, she would've been peppered with glass," he said.

"It sits on the passenger side in the back, and I pulled that out of the car and spent quite a bit of time trying to pull shards of glass out of it, just fine pieces of glass.

"If it hit the driver's side, it wouldn't have ended well. I could've ended up upside down in a ditch."