34°
News

Drive home from work interrupted by flying energy drink

Matthew McInerney
| 13th Mar 2017 7:20 AM Updated: 7:34 AM
Grant Sommerfeld's said another driver threw a can of energy drink out of their window while driving.
Grant Sommerfeld's said another driver threw a can of energy drink out of their window while driving. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A SMASHED windscreen is the least of Grant Sommerfeld's concerns.

Mr Sommerfeld's trip home from work on Friday afternoon ended abruptly as what he believed to be a half-full can of energy drink was thrown from another vehicle and directly into his car.

For the 39-year-old Maryborough man, the intense encounter is less about the damage his car sustained and more about what could have gone wrong.

"I'm very thankful it wasn't worse, and I'm thankful I didn't have more people in the car," he said.

"If I had my partner and daughter in the car, which I normally do on a Friday afternoon, we usually go for a drive down to Boonooroo for a play around on the sand, if I had them in the car they would've been peppered with glass."

Mr Sommerfeld said he left work about 12.45pm on Friday, and was driving about 100kph on the road home.

His was the only car headed towards the Heritage City, as a white truck, "like a trades vehicle, maybe a chippy or concreter" drove towards him.

As they passed, Mr Sommerfeld noticed a green object out the corner of his eye, and the next thing he knew his windscreen was done.

"It hit with a thud, it was a big impact," he said.

"The windscreen is compressed in, it's pushed in 30-40mm. It's not cracked, it's a solid impact where it's hit it.

"I'm looking at a new windscreen but covered in insurance, then the clean-up so I'll probably be sitting on an industrial vacuum cleaner for a few hours trying to get all the glass out of the car."

Mr Sommerfeld said he did not report the incident to police. He didn't record a number plate, nor could he recognise the vehicle.

He said it was more about awareness, and served as a reminder for people not to throw items from their vehicles.

His biggest fear was what could have happened if his daughter was in the car, or if it hit the driver's side.

"If I had my 14-month-old daughter in the car, she would've been peppered with glass," he said.

"It sits on the passenger side in the back, and I pulled that out of the car and spent quite a bit of time trying to pull shards of glass out of it, just fine pieces of glass.

"If it hit the driver's side, it wouldn't have ended well. I could've ended up upside down in a ditch."

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fccrash fctraffic littering

48 hours in Brisbane: the game plan

YOU’VE got 48 hours in Brisbane to discover why the locals love the River City – it’s time to get busy.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Queensland prisons holding 1600 inmates above capacity

Queensland prisons holding 1600 inmates above capacity

ALL but one high-security prison in Queensland is overcrowded, with an extra 1606 inmates above capacity being squeezed into the system.

Helicopter called in after rollover on Fraser Island

The incident occurred about 7.40am on Monday.

Drive home from work interrupted by flying energy drink

Grant Sommerfeld's said another driver threw a can of energy drink out of their window while driving.

A smashed windscreen is the least of Grant Sommerfeld's concerns.

Drought leaves Fraser Coast farmers fearing the worst

Cane farmer Don Schmidt from Island Plantation.

“Everyone’s saying it’s never been this bad."

Local Partners

Are you 13-16 and need a challenge? Why not join cadets?

The local Australian Air Force Cadet unit is recruiting now.

New credit card rules you need to know about

NEW rules affecting every Australian applying for credit cards, loans or mortgages will soon kick in, but most people don't even know about them.

NEW rules will affect everyone applying for credit cards or loans.

International show comes to life on Ipswich stage

Anastasia Chumakova, principal soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique, in Swan Lake.

Ballerina brings experience to Swan Lake

SAVE THE DATE: Petula to grace Brolga Theatre this May

Petula Clark will make her return to Australia this May, performing at the Brolga Theatre on May 27.

Ms Clark will perform in Maryborough on May 27.

What's on: 8 things to do on the Fraser Coast on Friday

Rattle and Rhyme group at the Hervey Bay Library.

Need something to do to end your week?

‘I find funny things in dark places’

NAZEEM Hussain has opened up about being an Aussie Muslim comedian after getting eliminated from I’m A Celebrity.

Ridley Scott: I’ve worked out a Gladiator sequel

Gladiator director Ridley Scott says he knows how to make a sequel to the movie.

Director Ridley Scott has suggested he could be making a sequel.

Diana's ex lover answers: 'Are you Prince Harry’s dad?'

Diana, Princess of Wales presenting trophy to James Hewitt at polo match in the mid-nineties. Picture: SuppliedSource:News Corp Australia

ROYAL watchers intrigued by Princess Diana's affair

MR & MRS WRONG: Gloves off in couple’s toxic public split

Cheryl rolls her eyes back to the Gold Coast during her breakup with Andrew.

THINGS have turned nasty between MAFS couple Andrew and Cheryl.

More horror for My Kitchen Rules history makers

Amy and Tyson narrowly avoided elimination.

MKR record-holders Amy and Tyson Murr narrowly avoid elimination.

And then there were three - Nazeem Hussain outed

Nazeem Hussain before his I’m A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here! elimination.

Comedian exits I'm A Celeb, leaving Casey, Nat and Dane as top three

Everything you need to know about buying Elton tickets

Tickets to Elton John's Mackay show go on pre-sale Thursday March 9 and general sale Tuesday March 14.

Warning ahead of official Elton John ticket sales.

UNDER INSTRUCTIONS TO SELL

43 Caddy Avenue, Urraween 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

ULTIMATE HANDY POSITION 3 BEDROOMS + BUILT INS + 2ND TOILET VERY LARGE YARD + GARDEN SHED SINGLE GARAGE ACCESS RAMPS FRONT / REAR ALL OFFERS SUBMITTED PRIOR TO...

Be Quick, It Won&#39;t Last

24 St Andrews Drive, Pialba 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

4 bedrooms Ensuite off main Separate lounge room Large shed 854m2 block (approx.) Please call for more details

PRICED TO SELL

2/12 Richard Charles Drive, Kawungan 4655

Unit 3 2 2 $325,000

3x Bedrooms Main with en-suite and Walk in robe Study nook Open plan living Stone bench-tops Double lock up garage Book and inspection today.

OWNER SAYS SELL

5 Picadilly Circuit, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

Easy Care Quality home just waiting for new owners. Step inside and you can relax in air conditioned comfort. 3 comfortable bedrooms, 2 ample living areas, Modern...

Central to Everything!

14 Haydn Drive, Kawungan 4655

House 3 2 3 Auction in...

Close to everything parks, shops, TAFE and hospitals 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, ensuite and WIR in main, Built-ins to other bedrooms, ceiling fans Open plan...

ALL OFFERS CONSIDERED

152 Honeyeater Drive, Walligan 4655

House 5 3 4 Auction in...

VENDOR WANTS IT . SOLD Amazing large 5 bedroom home cleverly positioned on this 5 acre allotment ready for a family seeking a rural lifestyle. MUST BE...

IMPRESSIVE VILLA SO CLOSE TO THE BEACH

33/33 Elizabeth Street, Urangan 4655

Unit 2 2 1 Auction in...

Great opportunity to own this impressive Villa situated in the La-Grange Resort. Being offered fully furnished in a resort showing strong returns, this purchase...

ROOM TO MOVE!

15 Milo Street, Wondunna 4655

House 5 3 2 Auction in...

Superb Quality Designed Home, Perfect For Spacious Family Living. The home features 5 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms + Study. The generously sized main features ensuite and...

SUPERB TOWNHOUSE! YOU WON&#39;T FIND BETTER

41/30 East Street, Scarness 4655

House 3 2 1 $299,500

Situated only 3 streets from the beach and Esplanade this two level, three bedroom townhouse gives you fantastic access to everything Hervey bay has to offer...

The Dream You Can Afford!

24 Pedelty Lane, Dundowran 4655

House 4 2 6 $450,000

THIS ONE WON'T LAST! Are you searching for a quality large family home? Searching for a family home that offers spacious living on a large block? Searching for a...

SNEAK PEAK: How Gladstone's rich live it up

BIG MONEY: Here's one of the best properties in Gladstone.

IT'S the stuff of dreams! But Gladstone's richest are living it.

More than 70 beach evacuations just over Christmas

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

Demand sparks more growth

KEY ACQUISITION: Don Pulver from Eniquest Industries (left) with Glen Grimish from CBRE at the company's new site at Sunshine Coast Industrial Park.

Energy company expands to 8890sq m Caloundra industrial site

Enjoy the Bellthorpe lifestyle

Appreciate a rural lifestyle on a total of 80.9ha in Maleny

Why you should buy a house right now on the Fraser Coast

Thinking of buying property on the Fraser Coast? Now may be the perfect time.

Thinking of buying a home in the region? Now may be the best time.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!