Windsurfing event attracts national competitors, boosts town
BURRUM Heads will experience an influx of visitors this month for one of Australia's most popular windsurfing competitions.
Burrum Windfest is a global position system windsurfing event where competitors wear a GPS device and data from the race is logged onto a worldwide platform.
Race director Geoff Ringe said he was expecting a sell-out event with competitors from across the country already registered for the five-day competition.
He said Windfest was more popular this year because the club had secured two grants totalling $22,000.
"It has grown even more now with council's grant and the Gambling Community Benefit Fund grant - they came on board big time with $20,000," Mr Ringe said.
"And council gave us $2000 which we were more than happy with.
"When we applied for the grants, we thought we would have no luck, but they came back straight away with a yes.
"It means we are able to pay Volunteer Marine Rescue a lot more money for their services which they deserve, and we bought a new safety boat this year and a lot more safety equipment."
Mr Ringe said he purposely ran the event in March when the Burrum community was experiencing a lull in visitors.
He said most of the competitors booked accommodation at Burrum Heads caravan parks or holiday houses, something Elders Burrum Heads property manager Ildiko Morgan can confirm.
"In a quiet time of the year it definitely does make a difference in the town, it gives it a little bit boost," she said.
The Burrum Windfest runs from Monday, March 18 to Saturday, March 23. The Saturday will be a reserve day and used only if there is no result from the previous five days.
For information or to register, phone Mr Ringe on 0476 267 479.