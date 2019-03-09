Windsurfing event attracts national competitors, boosts town

BLOWN AWAY: Burrum Windfest race director Geoff Ringe at a past event. This year's event is held from Monday, March 18 to Saturday, March 23.

BURRUM Heads will experience an influx of visitors this month for one of Australia's most popular windsurfing competitions.

Burrum Windfest is a global position system windsurfing event where competitors wear a GPS device and data from the race is logged onto a worldwide platform.

Race director Geoff Ringe said he was expecting a sell-out event with competitors from across the country already registered for the five-day competition.

He said Windfest was more popular this year because the club had secured two grants totalling $22,000.

"It has grown even more now with council's grant and the Gambling Community Benefit Fund grant - they came on board big time with $20,000," Mr Ringe said.

"And council gave us $2000 which we were more than happy with.

"When we applied for the grants, we thought we would have no luck, but they came back straight away with a yes.

"It means we are able to pay Volunteer Marine Rescue a lot more money for their services which they deserve, and we bought a new safety boat this year and a lot more safety equipment."

Mr Ringe said he purposely ran the event in March when the Burrum community was experiencing a lull in visitors.

He said most of the competitors booked accommodation at Burrum Heads caravan parks or holiday houses, something Elders Burrum Heads property manager Ildiko Morgan can confirm.

"In a quiet time of the year it definitely does make a difference in the town, it gives it a little bit boost," she said.

The Burrum Windfest runs from Monday, March 18 to Saturday, March 23. The Saturday will be a reserve day and used only if there is no result from the previous five days.

For information or to register, phone Mr Ringe on 0476 267 479.