Windy conditions: A challenge for anglers

Jason Grovers with a nice black spot tusk fish caught on the inshore reef off Fraser Island.

FISHING: It goes without ­saying that the weather has been less than favourable this week.

We are lucky, however, to live an area where even in strong winds there is somewhere on the Fraser Coast we can get out of the wind and catch a fish.

Let's take a look at the report.

The Sandy Straits has been an ideal fishing location, not only for the protection from the wind but also with reports of quality fish being landed in the estuary systems and in the shallows off the sand flats.

Poona has been reporting good-sized whiting, bream and flathead, along with large schools of mullet which are being followed by bull sharks in close to the bank at high tide.

Live poddy mullet have been getting smashed by mangrove jack and estuary cod off the pontoon at Maaroom.

Our fishos have landed grassy sweetlip, cod and blackall throughout the estuary systems on Fraser Island.

The Burrum River has been fishing well for barramundi, grunter, threadfin salmon, flathead and whiting and quality mangrove jack and estuary cod have been reported at Buxton.