Windy week ahead for Fraser Coast: BOM issues warning

THE heavy rain has gone but the wind is sticking around on the Fraser Coast this week.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a strong wind warning for Hervey Bay and Fraser Island Coast on Monday.

Winds are expected to reach speeds of up to 55kmh on Monday and 45kmh on Tuesday before easing off to 20-25kmh from Wednesday.

The wind warning is expected to continue into Tuesday for the Fraser Island Coast and more windy conditions are forecast all week.

We may see a shower or two throughout the week with sunshine expected by Sunday.