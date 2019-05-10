Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Cote, 2017.
The Cote, 2017. Chris Potter (CSP Creative)
Food & Entertainment

WINE REVIEW: Andrew Thomas shows strength in shiraz

by REGAN DREW, WINE WORDS
10th May 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Andrew Thomas is without doubt one of Australia's greatest semillon makers. He sources excellent fruit from premium sites and in December 2017 purchased the celebrated Braemore Vineyard, home of his flagship white wine. He also has a special way with shiraz, working with exceptional vineyards to create individual expressions.

THE COTE, 2017

One of two new single vineyard releases. From the historic Cote d'Or vineyard, this pulses with bright purple edges. Dripping with dark, juicy pastilles and baked sweet spiced bun aromas. A medium-full body that is fruit driven and raw with potential. As balance is present, time will reward.

Rating: 8.75/10, RRP: $35, Alc: 14.5%

DJV, 2017.
DJV, 2017. Chris Potter (CSP Creative)

DJV, 2017

Made with 6% semillon verjus. Delicate small plums (both red and green), grated chocolate with light dusty chalk aromas. Just medium bodied with a fresh appeal. Easy tannins. Bright, juicy and slurp-able.

Rating: 8.5/10, RRP: $35, Alc: 13%

Kiss, 2017.
Kiss, 2017. Chris Potter (CSP Creative)

KISS, 2017

Exquisite black cherry and blackberry with blue plum and smoky, creamy nuances from chary oak. A long-term prospect, this has a heart of smooth pure fruit with sublime, elegant tannins and beautiful persistence. One of the Hunter's modern shiraz benchmarks.

Rating: 9/10, RRP: $85, Alc: 14.5%

vinonotebook.com

andrew thomas braemore vineyard regan drew semillon shiraz wine words
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    REWARD OFFERED: Candidate's cash promise after signs defaced

    premium_icon REWARD OFFERED: Candidate's cash promise after signs defaced

    News One Hinkler candidate has taken the extraordinary step of offering a $500 cash bounty for people caught defacing his signs

    Cashless card critics have warning for Hinkler voters

    premium_icon Cashless card critics have warning for Hinkler voters

    Politics Kathryn Wilkes has a warning for Hinkler voters

    Huge jackpots for the community

    premium_icon Huge jackpots for the community

    News Community carers

    • 10th May 2019 12:35 PM
    CRASH: M'boro driver allegedly left behind injured passenger

    premium_icon CRASH: M'boro driver allegedly left behind injured passenger

    News The critically injured man had to be airlifted to hospital.