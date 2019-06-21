Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Headcase Semillon, 2018.
Headcase Semillon, 2018.
Food & Entertainment

WINE REVIEW: Awards recognise Hunter Valley legends

by REGAN DREW, WINE WORDS
21st Jun 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The Hunter Valley, Australia's oldest wine region, recently had its Wine & Tourism Legends Awards, with Adrian Sparks of McWilliam's Mount Pleasant deservedly named Winemaker of the Year. The Rising Star award, a bellwether for talent, went to Angus Vinden. As second generation winemaker at Vinden Estate he's "balancing tradition with innovation” with the classically styled Estate range and his own distinctive style under the Headcase labels.

HEADCASE SEMILLON, 2018

Maturation on lees gives a nutty approachable character over intense lime and lemon citrus. Acidity runs through the texture like a minerally spine. A delicious, unique take on the Hunter's iconic grape. Rating: 9.5/10 RRP: $30 Alc: 10.5%

Estate Chardonnay, 2018.
Estate Chardonnay, 2018.

ESTATE CHARDONNAY, 2018

Oak is evident yet restrained with peachy/white nectarine stonefruit, creamy butter and lemon waxiness. Lees work gives texture and soft struck match elements. Medium bodied with a brightness of lemon fruit. A pulsating chardonnay. Rating: 9/10 RRP: $40 Alc: 12.8%

The Basket Press Shiraz, 2017.
The Basket Press Shiraz, 2017.

THE BASKET PRESS SHIRAZ, 2017

Dusty and plummy, loaded with layers of texture wrapped in a tight, restrained focused body. Soft cedary oak lingering throughout the medium bodied wine. A well-made, traditional Hunter style red. Rating: 9/10 RRP: $40 Alc: 13.9%

vinonotebook.com.au

adrian sparks angus vinden hunter valley mcwilliam's mount pleasant regan drew vinden estate wine and tourism legends awards wine words
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    'Last legs': Desperate fight to save whale trapped in nets

    premium_icon 'Last legs': Desperate fight to save whale trapped in nets

    Environment UPDATE 12.45PM: More vessels have arrived to tend to a humpback whale caught in shark nets.

    • 21st Jun 2019 11:58 AM
    Overheating battery safety recall: 'I warned Apple'

    premium_icon Overheating battery safety recall: 'I warned Apple'

    News Battery may overheat and pose a safety risk, Apple says

    'Shut the mutt up': Pet poisoned after death threat

    premium_icon 'Shut the mutt up': Pet poisoned after death threat

    News "Shut the f**king mutt up or I will kill it.”