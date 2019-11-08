WINE REVIEW: Chardonnay reaches new high in Australia

I've said it before - chardonnay is in a great place in Australia. The melted butter wines of the 1990s are a distant memory with winemakers crafting wines of immediate appeal, versatile food matching qualities and capabilities for longevity.

TYRRELL'S, BELFORD SINGLE VINEYARD, HUNTER VALLEY, 2017

Trophy winner for Best Chardonnay and Best White Wine at the Cairns Wine show. Complex nose with gunflint hints and subdued oak over bright fruit. The brightness continues through the medium weighted palate with powerful lemon fruit drive. Rating: 9.25/10 RRP:$50 Alc: 13%

Handpicked Wines, Cappella Vineyard, Mornington Peninsula, 2017

Top Chardonnay and Trophy for Best Single Vineyard wine at the Royal Melbourne Wine Awards. Focused and intense. Has personality, power and complexity while retaining pure lifted citrus/stonefruit. Rating: 9.25/10 RRP: $59.99 Alc: 13%

Oakridge, 864 Funder & Diamond Vineyard, Yarra Valley, 2017

OAKRIDGE, 864 FUNDER & DIAMOND VINEYARD, YARRA VALLEY, 2017

Best Chardonnay, Best Single Vineyard and White Wine of Show for Yarra Valley Wine Show. Winner of the James Halliday Chardonnay Challenge: A benchmark impelling, compelling wine of depth with pristine fruit and exceptional oak. Rating: 9.5/10 RRP: $85 Alc: 13.5%

