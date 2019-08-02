WINE REVIEW: New app makes BYO dining easy

Australia has a strong BYO dining culture and Cellarmasters has seized upon that passion, releasing the BYO Finder smartphone app (free on Apple and Android app stores) that highlights more than 3400 BYO restaurants. The app also highlights food and wine pairing, by cuisine or wine type.

Here's three wines to reach for when heading out.

USHER TINKLER, THE 9TH FABLE SEMILLON, 2018

Cellarmasters exclusive. Soft lemon with rich butter-paper wrap, hints of lime juice and whispers of spicier lemongrass. Youthful Hunter semillon perfect for seafood and light sushi/sashimi. Rating: 8.75/10 RRP: $15 Alc: 11.5%

ST HALLETT, GAMEKEEPER'S, S/G/T, 2018

Barossa shiraz, grenache and touriga. Juicy plum, spicy blackberry and milk chocolate over dried rose petals with coconut slice oak influences. Smooth, medium- bodied with an easy texture and bright finish for a night at your local Italian. Rating: 8.5/10 RRP: $15.99 Alc: 14%

ST HUGO, CABERNET/SHIRAZ, 2015

Coonawarra and Barossa blend. Profound blackcurrant and plum fruit with spicy eucalypt and tobacco leading to a long, textured structural finish. A powerful match for bistro-style game or rich mushroom dishes. Rating: 9/10 RRP: $58 Alc: 14.6%

