Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
REV V, PINOT ROSÉ, 2018 MARGARET RIVER SINGLE VINEYARD
REV V, PINOT ROSÉ, 2018 MARGARET RIVER SINGLE VINEYARD
Food & Entertainment

WINE REVIEW: We can say praise be to Reverend V

by REGAN DREW, WINE WORDS
16th Aug 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Reverend V is the stylishly packaged off-shoot of Vinaceous Wines. The business side is managed by affable Nick Stacy while winemaking falls to the capable hands of Mike Kerrigan. With a focus on sourcing fruit from sustainable, sub-regional vineyards, the wines offer excellent balance and value for money.

REV V, PINOT ROSÉ, 2018 MARGARET RIVER SINGLE VINEYARD

Trademark musk sticks and strawberries and cream, light quince aromas. Fruit ripeness for palate appeal yet finishing dry with ruby grapefruit citrus cut. A refreshing, multifaceted rosé ideal for many cuisine types.

Rating: 8.5/10 RRP: $25 Alc: 13%

REV V, SYRAH, 2017
REV V, SYRAH, 2017

REV V, SYRAH, 2017

Indicating a stylistic difference in winemaking. From the cool end of WA, Mount Barker. Peppery nose, blueberry and raspberry fruit with fine chocolate. Finely textured with delicious ripe fruit delivering a suave and seductive wine.

Rating: 8.75/10 RRP: $25 Alc: 14.5%

REV V, CABERNET SAUVIGNON, 2017
REV V, CABERNET SAUVIGNON, 2017

REV V, CABERNET SAUVIGNON, 2017

Almost a breakfast table nose: brambly cassis (not quite jam), black tea and fresh toasty char aromas. Juicy, yet structured and layered palate with plenty of blackberry and a dark yeast trait that is far from unattractive. A modern cabernet with elegant tannins.

Rating: 9/10 RRP: $25 Alc: 14%

regan drew reverend v vinaceous wines wine review wine words
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    HQ SECURED: Munitions chiefs set up new base in M'boro CBD

    premium_icon HQ SECURED: Munitions chiefs set up new base in M'boro CBD

    News The company behind Maryborough's job-rich munitions factory is setting up its base-camp in the heart of the Heritage City

    DEFENCE WINDFALL: Govt grant to boost factory capabilities

    premium_icon DEFENCE WINDFALL: Govt grant to boost factory capabilities

    News The company supplied armoured vehicle parts for a defence contractor

    M'boro MP accuses Deputy PM of leaving Heritage City out

    premium_icon M'boro MP accuses Deputy PM of leaving Heritage City out

    News 'It is a shame the LNP do not share my passion for our region.'

    Meet the Year 5 student who entered Eisteddfod 23 times

    premium_icon Meet the Year 5 student who entered Eisteddfod 23 times

    News The Kawungan State School Year 5 student entered 23 events