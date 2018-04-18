Winemaker and popular trio return for exclusive lunch

IN TUNE: Singing group Tenori will provide entertainment at the upcoming wine lunch.

BACK by popular demand, colourful South Australian winemaker Greg Cooley is headed back to Hervey Bay with three charming tenors in tow.

Greg will be at the Vinyard Wine Bar & Restaurant on Sunday, April 29 for a wine lunch feature Tenori - a trio from the the original group Ten Tenors.

"We've had a huge time in Brisbane just recently and of course we're headed back there in June/July but we've had so many people asking us to come back to Hervey Bay and The Vinyard, we just had to squeeze it in," he said.

"We're really excited about coming back to Hervey Bay."

Greg had a sell-out visit in 2017 and will again showcase his wares from the Clare Valley wine region as well as recount some of the stories behind the Greg Cooley brand and his journey so far.

Guests will enjoy canapes and a delicious four-course meal presented by Vinyard Wine Bar & Restaurant Head Chef Saul Collins.

Each course is matched with pairing wines.

The lunch marks the end of the Clare Valley 2018 Vintage.

Greg said he was excited about returning to the region and hoped locals would "stock the cellar" with his boutique wines which are, by choice, not available in bottle shops.

Tickets are $105 inclusive of food, wine and entertainment.

Bookings are essential and can be made by calling the

Vinyard Wine Bar & Restaurant on 41256982.