Wing your way to a bird and butterfly nature talk

WING TALKS: Find out how to attract butterflies and birds to your garden by attending a lunchtime talk with wildlife guru Ruby Rosenfield.

BUTTERFLY and bird friendly gardens will be the hot topic at the next lunchtime talk at the Hervey Bay Library.

The guest speaker is Ruby Rosenfield, who has been involved with bush rehabilitation since 2006 and has used that opportunity to closely observe nature.

Ruby will discuss her findings at the Bird and Butterfly Friendly Gardens talk on June 16.

She will talk about the importance of providing vegetation and water, containing household pets and avoiding the use of herbicides and pesticides.

Ruby will also discuss bird feeding: to feed or not to feed, as well as the very real pressures that wildlife is facing.

The Fraser Coast is home to a vast and wonderful variety of bird and butterfly species, and Ruby is always delighted to find that a fine selection of these visit her suburban garden.

She will reveal how possible it is to turn your home garden into a safe and friendly environment for these fascinating winged visitors.

The talk at the Hervey Bay Library in Pialba will run from 12-1pm. The talk is free but bookings are essential.

Phone 4197 4220 to secure your place.